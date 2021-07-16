Local leaders hold lunchtime meet and greet at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As things start getting back to normal after the pandemic, we're getting more opportunities to meet face-to-face. That's what two local leaders did this afternoon at 125 Live in Rochester.

The meeting room was packed, just like in pre-pandemic times, with people who wanted to speak their mind to Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson and Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.

Before opening the floor up for questions, Sen. Nelson spoke extensively about making sure the economy continues to grow, to heal the wounds of the pandemic restrictions. She wants to make sure the tax burden is low enough to spur growth.

At the city level, council President Brooke Carlson also touted economic growth in the Med City, while also saying the city needs to address affordability issues, both in housing and cost of living.

"The federal government came in and provided what was called the Paycheck Protection Program, which I have to say was a program that really worked. It did keep people on the payroll, even when there weren't customers," said State Senator Carla Nelson.

"We are also focused on economic vibrancy which has taken on even greater meaning of course, as we come out of the other side of the pandemic and think about investing in our community," said City Council President Brooke Carlson.

One person at today's event asked Sen. Nelson if she planned on running for governor. She coyly answered that she hopes to continue serving the public in the future.