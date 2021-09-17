Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders celebrated with a group of America's newest citizens as the nation marked Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

During a ceremony at the government center Friday, officials from The City of Rochester and Olmsted County congratulated recently naturalized citizens, handing them certificates, cupcakes, and beverages alongside members of their families.

"I feel very happy, very proud of myself. I'm sure everyone else here feels the same as me," said Carolina Torres, one of the Rochester residents recognized during the celebration. "One day I decided that I wanted to do my citizenship. I studied, my son, he helped me too, so I want him to be proud of me."

Torres didn't speak English when she came from Central America in 2009, one of the many obstacles she and others beside her overcame before receiving citizenship, along with paperwork, civics tests, and so much more.

"I know for a lot of people it's something easy, but for all of us that come from a different country, it's not." Torres said.

But after years of progress, their hard work paid off Friday, as leaders of the community they've joined took time to welcome the newly naturalized Americans, handing them certificates of citizenship.

"Thank you to each and every one of you here today, who are so important to our community, and we appreciate the skills, talent, and care you share and bring to us," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says in many ways we create our country through our schools, and for most of our nation's history, educators considered it their jobs to make new community members forget where they came from, their language, and their customs. But just like the students who roam the hallways at RPS, Dr. Pekel believes schools have learned a lot since those days.

"The days of saying the job of American schools is to assimilate everyone at the expense of their past, I'm happy to say, are mostly gone," Dr. Pekel said. "Today we're wanting to embrace your global perspective, your abilities, your talents, and especially the ideas and energy of your children."

And in the mind of Torres, America means everything.

"We love this country, I love this country, I'm very fortunate for this country, because I feel free, and I'm able to help my family back home. Thank you," said Torres.

The Department of Homeland Security says through September 23rd, The United States will welcome 21,000 new citizens in 335 naturalization ceremonies.