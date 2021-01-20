Local lawmakers weigh in on President Biden's inauguration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - History was made on Wednesday as President Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United State along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the historic day with both Republicans and Democrats hoping the peace continues throughout Biden’s administration.

This comes after the whirlwind chaos this year which saw the pandemic, economic hardships and violent protests.

Republican Sen. Carla Nelson says she hopes this next chapter will bring a close to the pandemic along with a bipartisan approach to the difficult issues facing our nation.

She explained, “It's time for all of us to work together; it's an all hands on deck moment. We need everyone putting forth their best efforts to do those things that are going to take us through the pandemic, economic recovery and help get our children back in school.”

Democratic Rep. Tina Liebling agreed and says she hopes for economic recovery and a return to normalcy as well.

Liebling said, “We now will have a competent administration, one that will tell the truth, one that will manage the pandemic, and I feel grateful that we got through those four years without worse impacts than we had.”

Liebling is also calling on Republicans to acknowledge there was a free and fair election so the nation can move forward together.

Senator Nelson added she’s thankful for the peaceful transition of power without violent protests today.