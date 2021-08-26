Local lawmakers respond to Marines being killed in Afghanistan bombing: 'My heart breaks'

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Russian officials said at least 13 people were killed. U.S. officials said 12 U.S. service members were killed, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic. A number of other American military were among dozens wounded.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blasts, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

I know our Minnesota National Guard members overseas will continue to demonstrate strength and courage as they execute their mission and make our state and nation proud. I ask all Minnesotans to keep our soldiers and airmen in their thoughts. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 26, 2021

Praying for the Americans and our Afghan allies at the airport in Kabul. This is a sad day for our country and the future of Afghanistan. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 26, 2021

This is a heartbreaking day for our country. We must do everything to get every American out and protect our men and women in uniform there as we evacuate. President Biden must not take orders from terrorists. — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) August 26, 2021

My prayers are with the families and loved ones of our military and others who lost their lives or were wounded during the terror attack in Kabul. Our service members are the best of us, our country’s bravest. My office continues to be in touch with State and Defense Depts. https://t.co/Uymc9kvXXM — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 26, 2021

My heart breaks at the news that American service members have been killed in the horrific attack in Kabul today. My thoughts are with their loved ones, and with all those who had loved ones killed and injured. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 26, 2021

Im monitoring situation at Kabul airport My prayers are w our servicemembers +American citizens + allies on the ground in Afghanistan — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 26, 2021

I’m absolutely heartbroken & so angry about Afghansitan. I am thinking of the brave U.S. service members who lost their lives today & am praying for their families. President Biden needs to be accountable for this catastrophic failure of leadership. God bless our troops. — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) August 26, 2021