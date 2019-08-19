Local law enforcement raises money for special olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law enforcement officers are out looking to raise money.
It's their fundraising campaign "Cop on a roof." They're collecting donations for the law enforcement torch run, which benefits special Olympics Minnesota.
People walking by were able to give a donation in exchange for a free donut coupon. Jessie Hare and her family made a stop to donate and enjoy a tasty treat. They have a family member with special needs and see the Special Olympics as a way for everyone to feel welcomed.
“A great way to raise money for a really good organization and it's fun for the kids and fun for the adults and you get donuts,” she said.
To donate, Click here.
