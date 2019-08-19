Clear

Local law enforcement raises money for special olympics

Local law enforcement is fundraising for the campaign "Cop On A Roof." This campaign will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:15 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law enforcement officers are out looking to raise money.

It's their fundraising campaign "Cop on a roof." They're collecting donations for the law enforcement torch run, which benefits special Olympics Minnesota.
People walking by were able to give a donation in exchange for a free donut coupon. Jessie Hare and her family made a stop to donate and enjoy a tasty treat. They have a family member with special needs and see the Special Olympics as a way for everyone to feel welcomed.

“A great way to raise money for a really good organization and it's fun for the kids and fun for the adults and you get donuts,” she said.

To donate, Click here.

