Local law enforcement raises money for special olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law enforcement officers are out looking to raise money.

It's their fundraising campaign "Cop on a roof." They're collecting donations for the law enforcement torch run, which benefits special Olympics Minnesota.

People walking by were able to give a donation in exchange for a free donut coupon. Jessie Hare and her family made a stop to donate and enjoy a tasty treat. They have a family member with special needs and see the Special Olympics as a way for everyone to feel welcomed.

“A great way to raise money for a really good organization and it's fun for the kids and fun for the adults and you get donuts,” she said.

