Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local law enforcement participates in Back the Blue

The Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent their weekend connecting with the community while raising funds for the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Over the weekend, the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were asking, “Paper or plastic?” instead of “License and registration”.
They dedicated their weekend to bagging people’s groceries at Hy-Vee and selling coupon books. All of the funds made and donated will go to the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation which is going to be built right in Rochester. If you’d like to donate to the foundation, click here.
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it’s a great experience to be having good interactions with people in the public so they can see that our local law enforcement are people too. “It's a great interaction, they see us struggling to bag things and making sure that the eggs get on top and the bread is over here so it’s just the normal life things that we want them to see that hey, we're just normal people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Morning Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Community Events