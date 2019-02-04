Local law enforcement participates in Back the Blue

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Over the weekend, the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were asking, “Paper or plastic?” instead of “License and registration”.

They dedicated their weekend to bagging people’s groceries at Hy-Vee and selling coupon books. All of the funds made and donated will go to the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation which is going to be built right in Rochester. If you’d like to donate to the foundation, click here.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it’s a great experience to be having good interactions with people in the public so they can see that our local law enforcement are people too. “It's a great interaction, they see us struggling to bag things and making sure that the eggs get on top and the bread is over here so it’s just the normal life things that we want them to see that hey, we're just normal people."