Clear

Local lacrosse highlights from Monday

Century, Mayo and John Marshall all in action.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local lacrosse highlights from Monday

Image

Potential historic district: open house

Image

Homelessness among the LGBTQ Community

Image

Civic Center tranformation

Image

Rock steady boxing

Image

Potential historic district in downtown Rochester

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/29

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Community Events