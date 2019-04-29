Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Local lacrosse highlights from Monday
- Monday's local sports highlights
- Local sports highlights from Monday
- Prep basketball highlights from Monday
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, October 23rd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, November 27th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, December 4th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, December 18th
- Local Sports scores/highlights from Monday, February 5th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, February 12th
Scroll for more content...