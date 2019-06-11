Clear

Local horse club hopes animals will be allowed in Albert Lea parade

The decision is not yet final.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - This year would be the Sunset Saddle Club's 65th year riding their horses in the Albert Leady July 3rd Parade. They've ridden in the parade every year since the group's formation in 1954. This summer, that tradition may be coming to an end.

Sunset Saddle Club President Heidi Morgan says when she turned in her forms to the Albert Lea Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce for the group to be in the parade, she was informed that animals are not allowed this year. "Very disheartening because what I hear from everybody else, this is why they come for the parade. They want to see the horses," she says.

The Albert Lea Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce tells KIMT that because of two incidents at last year's parade, they are concerned for the safety of people at the parade and the horses. They are rethinking their animal policy.

Morgan says she was not at last year's parade, but the members that were there tell her there were no incidents with their horses.

The Chamber says they are consulting with different experts and researching to determine what is the best way to proceed for this year's parade. A final decision on animal involvement in the parade has not yet been made.

Morgan is hoping the horses will be allowed. "We still sure do want to ride in the parade. We're upset about it but we still want to ride so we will definitely work with them and see what we can do to make this happen."

The Sunset Saddle Club and their horses will be walking in the Morin Lake Days Parade in Alden on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Image

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Image

Horse club may not ride in the parade

Image

Warning from firefighters after Rochester deck collapse

Image

Ashley Furniture evacuated

Image

Albert Lea home badly damaged in fire

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Storm Team 3: Showers and colder highs

Community Events