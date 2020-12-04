Local hockey teams adjust with no ice time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local hockey teams in Rochester are feeling the impacts of the pandemic. With Minnesota Gov. Walz's month-long pause on youth athletics, there is no ice time available for the Century Panthers, only practices through Zoom.

"We've just been doing some hockey specific stuff, talking about shooting and stick handling and some virtual workouts with our strength and conditioning coach," Panthers Head Coach Josh Klingfus said.

Lourdes boys hockey coach Jeff True is feeling the sting as well. Before this season, True was the head coach of the girls team and led the Eagles to multiple state tournaments.

He's had to get to know his new players through virtual interactions.

"I'm talking basically about anything with them other than hockey," True said. "Just trying to communitcate with them on a more personal level that way when we get to the first couple of practices they have a better understanding of who I am and they can put some trust in me once we get on the ice."

Earlier this week, the Minnesota State High School League approved a return to winter sports, should Gov. Walz not extend the current stay safe order.

True appreciates the league for looking after its athletes physical and mental well-being.

"At least we have the feeling of support from the Minnesota State High School League that they want to see teams back on the ice, back on the court, participating in activities," he said. "I give credit to them for looking at what they believe is best for these kids."

Zoom practices aren't ideal, but they're the norm at the moment. Once the first puck drops it will all be worth it.

"The kids are ready, they've been chomping at the bit," Klingfus said.

If the stay safe order is not extended, winter sports practices will begin Dec. 21 at the earliest.