Local health experts urge everyone to get flu vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With flu season quickly approaching, local health experts are urging everyone to get a flu vaccine.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs says getting vaccinated will be a key piece in limiting transmission.

"The more people that get a flu shot, the more we're going to reduce transmission here locally," Briggs said, "and that's a real key i think to moving in to the fall and winter season."

Symptoms for COVID-19, the flu, and even the common cold are very similar. Experts say being preventative could save resources and lives.

"Every single flu case that needs admission to the hospital stresses the healthcare system," Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, said. "And come fall and winter, we are not sure what's going to happen with COVID, whether we're going to see another surge in cases. So whatever we can do to keep the entire community healthy will be very beneficial."

Doctos say it take two weeks to build up immunity, so the ideal time to get a flu vaccine is by the end of November. That's because flu season in Minnesota typically runs from mid-December through the end of March, sometimes April.