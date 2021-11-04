Clear

Local health departments reflect on lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, local health departments have remained a constant source of information and resources to keep our communities safe and protected.

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 5:59 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Throughout the pandemic, local health departments have remained a constant source of information and resources to keep our communities safe and protected.

It’s something UMR student Melita Marshall appreciates. She said, “Whatever you need to make yourself safe and your health to be stable I think they have done a good job in pushing that out to us.”

As we near the two-year mark of when the COVID-19 pandemic began some community members are reflecting on the impact local health agencies have had on our communities.

Aleia Jamison, a UMR student as well, added, “I feel like they were really trying got help us students get vaccinated so there would be less school missed and stuff.”

Since early February of 2020 local departments like Cerro Gordo Public Health in Mason City have been among the community leaders ready to assist in whatever capacity is required.

Director Brian Hanft explained, “The pandemic hasn't been a bad thing to bring to light that public health agencies have a critical function and role especially in our local communities.”

Hanft says one of those critical roles stems from the department’s ability to collaborate.

“How well communities collaborated with their community partners, I think, is really a reflection on the overall ability for a community to kind of bounce back,” said Hanft. “We have great partners, we work through a lot of difficult situations together and I think that's been a huge benefit.”

The Olmsted County Public Health Department has also been hard at work tailoring its response to community needs by organizing mass vaccination clinics, ensuring accurate information is being communicated efficiently to us all while trying to keep its own staff from suffering from burnout.

Employee well-being professional Alan O’Malley-Laursen said, “It's pretty easy to pay attention to folks' physical well-being in terms of a pandemic or any other types of endeavors but I think it’s the emotional health risks that are sometimes more significant. So, I have to give us a lot of credit for having taken that one and making that a priority to focus on and address that.”

O’Malley-Laursen says Olmsted County recognized the reality of the pandemic infiltrating every staff members’ personal and professional life which helped ease some stress and allowed workers to focus on how to best serve the community.

He said, “The idea that how we choose to think about our circumstances can make a difference and to neither under-react or overreact and to fully appreciate the challenges that we've faced, while at the same time having the determination to overcome those challenges.”

Now, both health departments are looking back and reevaluating what staff have learned, who they’ve grown and what can be used in the future during a health crisis.

Hanft spoke about C.G. Health saying, “I take it very seriously that we need to develop a really, really, quality, robust after-action report, and that documentation is important for that 50-100 years from now because we didn't have that from 1918, the Spanish Flu that happened. But, for us now, for that next episode that were to happen it's important we have something on the shelf that says, ‘This is how we dealt with this when it happened.’”

O’Malley-Laursen added, “I think we've learned a lot about how to literally pivot on a dime and make some adjustments in order to meet whatever the need is in the community. I pretty strongly believe that we will have walked away from this with the confidence that whatever comes our way we're going to be able to meet that need and the community can band together to do that.”

An area of improvement recognized by both departments is sharing accurate and timely information via social media. Both health agencies say the spread of misinformation continues to remain a concern throughout the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 807956

Reported Deaths: 8885
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1600281954
Ramsey65997999
Dakota59586542
Anoka56515529
Washington35188340
Stearns29849259
St. Louis25219369
Wright22556179
Scott22550163
Olmsted19151120
Sherburne16300117
Carver1436358
Clay1076199
Rice10333133
Crow Wing10125114
Blue Earth1011861
Kandiyohi883799
Chisago878465
Otter Tail8607110
Benton7895115
Beltrami707584
Mower676344
Douglas673992
Itasca659790
Goodhue658688
Winona636855
McLeod632475
Steele610727
Isanti608775
Morrison600171
Becker566267
Polk542181
Freeborn507442
Nobles498452
Lyon478356
Carlton470668
Nicollet455856
Pine449435
Cass449147
Mille Lacs447768
Todd432637
Brown431850
Le Sueur402633
Meeker378854
Martin344141
Waseca340931
Wabasha32378
Hubbard309546
Dodge287710
Roseau280429
Fillmore263414
Wadena259431
Redwood252444
Renville244651
Houston241617
Faribault230831
Sibley225213
Pennington224727
Cottonwood207529
Kanabec204030
Chippewa200440
Aitkin194946
Watonwan180215
Pope174310
Yellow Medicine168021
Rock163119
Jackson152515
Swift146719
Koochiching145220
Clearwater142518
Murray142011
Marshall139221
Pipestone137627
Stevens135111
Lake115323
Wilkin110115
Lac qui Parle106325
Mahnomen95412
Norman9379
Grant8539
Big Stone8475
Lincoln8155
Kittson63522
Red Lake62010
Traverse5535
Unassigned541124
Lake of the Woods4974
Cook2540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 488725

Reported Deaths: 7004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk76659754
Linn30234409
Scott25227282
Black Hawk20978364
Woodbury19737248
Johnson18437101
Dubuque16638236
Pottawattamie14839205
Dallas14503108
Story1317553
Warren7989100
Cerro Gordo7239117
Clinton7212104
Webster7085120
Des Moines6864100
Marshall652691
Muscatine6431117
Wapello6157139
Jasper591587
Sioux582677
Lee5745100
Marion526395
Buena Vista495547
Plymouth470988
Henry399751
Jones379661
Washington375459
Benton374257
Bremer366170
Boone365438
Carroll354853
Crawford344147
Mahaska340859
Dickinson306052
Buchanan290339
Clay286535
Jackson281546
Kossuth278374
Hardin274352
Tama270977
Delaware270150
Fayette268852
Page262330
Cedar256227
Wright253248
Hamilton244857
Winneshiek240439
Floyd235246
Clayton224758
Harrison223778
Madison223425
Poweshiek221442
Cass219659
Iowa215731
Butler215239
Jefferson208541
Mills207829
Cherokee199145
Lyon198742
Allamakee197954
Hancock194939
Winnebago194534
Appanoose191352
Calhoun190918
Shelby187241
Humboldt176228
Louisa172552
Grundy172437
Emmet171246
Mitchell170343
Union170338
Franklin168728
Chickasaw164518
Sac161826
Guthrie160134
Montgomery152542
Clarke148229
Palo Alto145032
Keokuk143837
Monroe137938
Howard134323
Ida121941
Greene120417
Davis118925
Lucas116624
Pocahontas114424
Monona113539
Worth11269
Adair107336
Osceola99717
Fremont90711
Van Buren86521
Decatur86413
Taylor84913
Wayne79024
Ringgold69929
Audubon69814
Adams5308
Unassigned960
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo briefs state lawmakers on 'Long COVID'

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (11/4/21)

Image

Fatal crashes up in Minnesota 4

Image

Hy-Vee launches campaign recognizing veterans 4

Image

Police looking for man involved in taxi robbery

Image

Election thoughts 4

Image

Nursing Shortage

Image

Bringing In More Retail

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College welcomes back its lecture series today

Image

Minnesota preparing to administer vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds

Community Events