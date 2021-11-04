Local health departments reflect on lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Throughout the pandemic, local health departments have remained a constant source of information and resources to keep our communities safe and protected.

It’s something UMR student Melita Marshall appreciates. She said, “Whatever you need to make yourself safe and your health to be stable I think they have done a good job in pushing that out to us.”

As we near the two-year mark of when the COVID-19 pandemic began some community members are reflecting on the impact local health agencies have had on our communities.

Aleia Jamison, a UMR student as well, added, “I feel like they were really trying got help us students get vaccinated so there would be less school missed and stuff.”

Since early February of 2020 local departments like Cerro Gordo Public Health in Mason City have been among the community leaders ready to assist in whatever capacity is required.

Director Brian Hanft explained, “The pandemic hasn't been a bad thing to bring to light that public health agencies have a critical function and role especially in our local communities.”

Hanft says one of those critical roles stems from the department’s ability to collaborate.

“How well communities collaborated with their community partners, I think, is really a reflection on the overall ability for a community to kind of bounce back,” said Hanft. “We have great partners, we work through a lot of difficult situations together and I think that's been a huge benefit.”

The Olmsted County Public Health Department has also been hard at work tailoring its response to community needs by organizing mass vaccination clinics, ensuring accurate information is being communicated efficiently to us all while trying to keep its own staff from suffering from burnout.

Employee well-being professional Alan O’Malley-Laursen said, “It's pretty easy to pay attention to folks' physical well-being in terms of a pandemic or any other types of endeavors but I think it’s the emotional health risks that are sometimes more significant. So, I have to give us a lot of credit for having taken that one and making that a priority to focus on and address that.”

O’Malley-Laursen says Olmsted County recognized the reality of the pandemic infiltrating every staff members’ personal and professional life which helped ease some stress and allowed workers to focus on how to best serve the community.

He said, “The idea that how we choose to think about our circumstances can make a difference and to neither under-react or overreact and to fully appreciate the challenges that we've faced, while at the same time having the determination to overcome those challenges.”

Now, both health departments are looking back and reevaluating what staff have learned, who they’ve grown and what can be used in the future during a health crisis.

Hanft spoke about C.G. Health saying, “I take it very seriously that we need to develop a really, really, quality, robust after-action report, and that documentation is important for that 50-100 years from now because we didn't have that from 1918, the Spanish Flu that happened. But, for us now, for that next episode that were to happen it's important we have something on the shelf that says, ‘This is how we dealt with this when it happened.’”

O’Malley-Laursen added, “I think we've learned a lot about how to literally pivot on a dime and make some adjustments in order to meet whatever the need is in the community. I pretty strongly believe that we will have walked away from this with the confidence that whatever comes our way we're going to be able to meet that need and the community can band together to do that.”

An area of improvement recognized by both departments is sharing accurate and timely information via social media. Both health agencies say the spread of misinformation continues to remain a concern throughout the pandemic.