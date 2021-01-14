Local hardware store anticipates last minute winter stock-up

Rain Thursday morning, and snowflakes by afternoon causing sidewalks and driveways to freeze up as temperatures drop.

Ace Arrow Hardware and Paint in Rochester says the item that's in highest demand right now is salt.

The local hardware store anticipates selling more snow supplies as the storm continues into tomorrow.

From battery operated and gas powered snow blowers, to pet friendly ice melt and shovels.

Store manager, Deb Prudoehl, tells KIMT they are already out of ice scrapers and the rush of people coming in to stock up last minute is no surprise.

She explains, “It's been such a weird year, I mean it was warm all the way through December for the most part -- nobody's really I don't think had snow storms on their mind yet."

Though many people are coming in day of -- Prudeoehl says it's never a bad idea to stock up ahead of time on winter necessities.

She adds, "I've had people come in early in the year just to stock up so they had it -- it's mid January and this is the first snow that's probably going to stick that we're gonna have."