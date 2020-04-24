Local gyms expect changes once they reopen

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Athletic Club is usually a packed house on weekday afternoons. The RAC and other gyms have now closed their doors for more than a month and don't know when they'll be back.

The RAC and Iron Physique Gym in the Med City said they have been in contact with the state about what they will need to do when they reopen. Along with shortening hours, they will have to limit the amount of people entering the gym at one time.

Kelsey Beck owns Iron Physique in Rochester, she said you'll notice a change when they reopen.

"Changes are going to have to be made in how we operate. We are a 24 hour gym and that's no longer going to be the case because we're going to have to regulate how many people are visiting at one time," Beck said.

Brent Frueh, general manager at the RAC, echos a similar sentiment.

"It's going to look different, there's no question about it," Frueh said. "Any health club that opens, reopens when that day is allowed, it's going to look and feel different."