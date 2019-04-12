Local gymnasts taste success at the state level

MASON CITY, Iowa – A local gymnastics junction has two state champions, one runner-up, and four third-place medals to its credit. While we were at Active Kidz Gymnastics in Mason City, they quickly learned that it takes a lot of work to perfect the precision used by these athletes, but there’s always room to keep getting better.

“I was extremely excited and I was like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said Daniella Havranek. She is describing her reaction after winning a state championship just over a week ago in Cedar Rapids but tells KIMT the win didn’t come easy.

“It takes hard work because you always have to work on your muscles and point your toes, and all of the routines to make them perfect,” Havranek said.

Lila Sheehan says the key to her title was simply shaking the nerves.

“Normally I'm really stressed out about it, but at state, I chilled and was calm about it,” said Sheehan. “I believed in myself and it got me to the top.”

Regionals are the highest level of competition which is where the girls will head at the end of the month. Each of them says they still have some polishing to do first.

“For me it's the floor, trying to get my running back handspring really nice and neat so I don't get those deductions on it,” Sheehan said.

“I'm working very hard on vault because it's my event that I don't get the highest scores on so I work even harder for that event,” added Havranek.