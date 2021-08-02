Local gymnasts explain the "twisties"

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - It was announced Monday morning that Simone Biles will take the floor in Tokyo.

She will compete in the balance beam final.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the athletes from KAATS Gymnastics in Pine Island to learn more about what gymnasts describe as the twisties.

The gymnasts say your mind basically blanks when you're in the air.

It feels like your mind is not connected to what your body is doing.

There's not much a gymnast can do to avoid this or how long the feeling will last.

One gymnast says support is key.

"I feel like the teammates are a big part. Especially for me, teammates are a big support. Even your coaches. But your teammates ... you get really close to them. Especially now in the Olympics, you train with them. Everything. So I feel like her teammates really need to be by her side," says Ämbra Andrist.

Simone Biles will take the floor tomorrow morning at four in the morning our time.