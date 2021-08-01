Local gymnastics club owner weighs in on coaching at the highest level

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the news of Suni Lee Day in Saint Paul this past week, the Olympics has been on the mind of one local gymnastics club.

The owner of KAATS Gymnastics in Pine Island says those athletes are so inspirational.

Kathy Nelson was up at three Sunday morning to watch the gymnasts.

The Olympics is something she looks forward to every time it comes around.

She is originally from Saint Paul, so Suni Lee Day holds an extra special place in her heart now.

KIMT News 3 Sports asked Kathy what it's like to prepare a gymnast for high-level competition.

"It takes a lot of patience and a lot of encouragement for the child to actually get that far. An athlete also has to have that same passion. Then I think together, between the coach and the athlete, that's how they achieve that goal. And I think that's where the Minnesota coaches really excelled and made sure that Suni and Grace were ready for the challenge," says Kathy.

She has another 3 A.M. wake-up call Monday morning to catch more Olympic gymnastics action.