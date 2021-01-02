Local gym provides members with at-home 'mini' gyms

While many businesses in the Med-City have found themselves suffering due to COVID-19 restrictions, one local gym says it spent its time in lockdown investing in it's members.

Detour Gym in Rochester owner says he is putting his customer's needs first before his business.

The gym has spent roughly four months shut down since March. They are currently open at limited capacity.

In November -- a week prior to Governor Walz' shutdown mandate -- Detour owner Matthew Arnold decided to provide mini at-home gyms to members who didn't have access to equipment.

Arnold says, “We didn't ask for anything extra for this, this is something that we believed we needed to do for them."

Over the last month and a half, Detour has provided bikes, rowers, ski-ergs, dumbells and kettlebells to 100 members with help from local fitness stores.

Arnold says with so many things out of our control during the pandemic, he wanted to make sure there was an option for everyone.

“We wanna make sure that we have an option for everyone. For the people that are still fearful of coming in person, we want to make sure they still have that option and ability to still fitness."

He adds, "Let's make sure these guys are taken care of right now, so in the future when we are able to open up safely at full capacity, people are wanting to come back. "

Detour is currently offering virtual classes through their private Facebook group Monday through Friday. For access, shoot them a message.

In addition to the virtual workouts, in-person classes will resume next week.