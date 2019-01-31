Local gym opens doors for free on Wednesday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Several local organizations have opened their doors for free to keep people active instead of being cooped-up indoors.

One of those businesses was Cutting Edge Fitness in Clear Lake, who announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that they would be open to the public for free throughout the day.

This allowed some of those athletes who Mother Nature has barred from the gym access to stay in shape, while also letting kids in to burn off some energy.

“Having three days off from school, they need to release some energy and what better place to do it than a full-access gym where they’re surrounded by equipment?” said owner Jason Laube. “We have a basketball and racquetball court downstairs so it’s a great place they can go play and have fun.”

Laube says he has not yet made a decision about Thursday, it would simply depend on how many schools in the area end up closing.