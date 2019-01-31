Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local gym opens doors for free on Wednesday

A local gym provided a cost-effective way for athletes to continue training and kids to burn off some energy.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 11:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Several local organizations have opened their doors for free to keep people active instead of being cooped-up indoors.

One of those businesses was Cutting Edge Fitness in Clear Lake, who announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that they would be open to the public for free throughout the day.

This allowed some of those athletes who Mother Nature has barred from the gym access to stay in shape, while also letting kids in to burn off some energy.

“Having three days off from school, they need to release some energy and what better place to do it than a full-access gym where they’re surrounded by equipment?” said owner Jason Laube. “We have a basketball and racquetball court downstairs so it’s a great place they can go play and have fun.”

Laube says he has not yet made a decision about Thursday, it would simply depend on how many schools in the area end up closing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-27° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Clear
-27° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -27°
Austin
Clear
-22° wxIcon
Hi: -15° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Clear
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -16° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -26°
Rochester
Clear
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -46°
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RFD Ravine Rescue

Image

Gym opens doors for free

Image

Winter dance party

Image

Truck drivers deal with diesel issues

Image

Giving away burgers on the cold day

Image

Shuttles for patients and colleagues

Image

Vyriad ribbon cutting

Image

Warming Center Open

Image

Tow Trucks Busy

Image

No air travel, Gold Cross picks up slack

Community Events