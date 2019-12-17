Clear
BREAKING NEWS Raw video: Lois Riess, southern MN fugitive, sentenced to life in prison for Florida murder Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local group using song to bring awareness to Dementia

To remove the stigma associated with the devastation diagnosis, one local group is making an effort to get people talking about the disease.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- According to the Alzheimers association an estimated five point eight million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia. To remove the stigma associated with the devastation diagnosis, one local group is making an effort to get people talking about the disease. Tuesday an organization known as Resounding Voices held a community chorus to support those living with the disease.

Stephen Brimijoin has a family history of Alzheimer's. The disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys a person's memory and ultimately the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Despite the family history, he never thought he would fall victim to the vicious disease.The Rochester man has a Ph.D. and studies the brain for a living.

"It snuck up on me," Brimijoin said.

He says with his background he thought he would have noticed signs but says there were none. It was his wife who started noticing that Brimijoin was forgetting simple tasks. She made an appointment with a neurologist.

"I was devastating,” Brimijoin said. I knew I was gonna keep living I was gonna keep fighting.”

He is undergoing trial studies to help find a cure. He adds despite having dementia he is still living his life to the fullest. He is also working to get his work published.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Producers Face Challenges

Image

Flex Learning

Image

Resounding Voices

Image

Raw video: Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Image

Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Community Events