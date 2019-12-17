Local group using song to bring awareness to Dementia

ROCHESTER, Minn- According to the Alzheimers association an estimated five point eight million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia. To remove the stigma associated with the devastation diagnosis, one local group is making an effort to get people talking about the disease. Tuesday an organization known as Resounding Voices held a community chorus to support those living with the disease.

Stephen Brimijoin has a family history of Alzheimer's. The disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys a person's memory and ultimately the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Despite the family history, he never thought he would fall victim to the vicious disease.The Rochester man has a Ph.D. and studies the brain for a living.

"It snuck up on me," Brimijoin said.

He says with his background he thought he would have noticed signs but says there were none. It was his wife who started noticing that Brimijoin was forgetting simple tasks. She made an appointment with a neurologist.

"I was devastating,” Brimijoin said. I knew I was gonna keep living I was gonna keep fighting.”

He is undergoing trial studies to help find a cure. He adds despite having dementia he is still living his life to the fullest. He is also working to get his work published.