Local group hands out coffee as random act of kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn-This week is random acts of kindness week. Today folks down in the Rochester subway got a huge surprise free cups of joe.

CAKE known as Caring Acts of Kindness Wverywhere handed out the cups to raise awareness about homelessness in the Rochester area.

Danielle Teal the organizer is eager for cake to continue its kindness efforts.

"So I get the question all the time what can I do to spread more kindness and my response to that is start with the person next to you,” Teal said. “Whoever is next to you do a little bit of kindness for them. A lot of the time its probably your family member and that just has a ripple effect beyond that and then at work if there is something that you can do for your coworker."

Donations collected will go to Family Promise Rochester and the Landing MN.