Mason City city admin reacts to new mask law, cites importance of vaccination

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the last 14 months, communities and school districts across the country have enacted mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But in Iowa, the power to enact a local mask mandate is over. A new law signed by Governor Reynolds early Thursday morning bars cities and counties from enacting more stringent mask mandates than what the state already has for private business. The ban doesn't apply for enacting a mask mandate on public property. In addition, public and accredited private schools are not allowed to require students, staff or visitors to wear a mask while on school property.

City administrator Aaron Burnett is disappointed that local control was largely taken away by the Governor.

"I think this is unfortunate that this wasn't more of a partnership with local governments to carry out effective public health measures."

As mask guidance changes and usage declines, he requests residents and visitors to wear a mask.

"That's really the approach we have to take right now is recommendations. It takes a more important role now that we're seeing less and less mask usage. It's now important more than ever either to get vaccinated or be more diligent with the mask usage."

Due to federal law, Mason City Transit requires passengers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while using public transportation.