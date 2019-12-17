Clear

Local food growers talk about challenges they face

Farmers and beef producers discuss the impact of marketing their products to consumers and dealing with regulation.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Eating local and shopping local are all the rage these days.  For the people that produce the food we buy locally, it can be tough for them to market and grow those products.

"This time of year is hard. It’s a seasonal market for a lot of vegetable producers, so not having product throughout the winter makes it difficult to find consistency," said Andrea Evelsizer with North Iowa Fresh. 

She explains why some consumers might not be choosing to buy local foods, when the grocery stores have produce available all year long. Local beef producers don't have the same problem, but they do have to convince shoppers their product is worth it. North Iowa fresh pools together food from local producers and creates a one stop shop for locally-grown products.

"We’ve gone to an online system where people can order online and have a pickup location where people can pick up their products. i think, even grocery stores and places like that are doing online and pickups and deliveries," she said.

Local food growers and beef producers also have to deal with regulations regarding food safety and butchering methods, which can be very strict.

