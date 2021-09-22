Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

A $200,000 grant was given to Channel One Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland by Feeding America on Monday at 2:30 outside Bleu Duck Kitchen.

CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Channel One Regional Food Bank Director Virginia Merritt joined Bleu Duck Kitchen co-owner Jennifer Lester to celebrate the grant.

The grant will go towards food insecurity programs, such as Minnesota Central Kitchen, to provide up to 2,000 meals a week to those in need.

Bleu Duck Kitchen is one of the local restaurants participating in the program.

Roughly 15,000 people in Olmsted County are affected by food insecurity every day.