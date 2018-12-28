Local fitness centers merging

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Two local gym's are merging to provide a bigger and better fitness facility on seventh street in Rochester.

That’s just in time for the new year onslaught of sudden fitness fanatics.

The Northgate Health Club is merging with Edge Fitness.

For current members at Edge, members will have to move to the health club on seventh street. Ronaele Hoffman and Lynn Bounds tell KIMT that this isn't about competition, it’s about residents in the med-city being fit.

“Basically two local businesses with local ownership coming together and creating a great place for our members and new members possibly,” said Hoffman.

The full transition is expected to be completed in the new year.