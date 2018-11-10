Clear

Local first responders battle for blood

Local first responders are competing to see who can get the most donations. The winner will receive a trophy and plaque.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:35 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's something we all need, blood.

No matter the time of the year, there is always a need for blood donation.

According to mayo clinic every six minutes a patient at the clinic is in need. now, they're hoping a friendly competition will increase donations.

To fill the need,Gold Cross, Rochester Fire, Police and Olmsted county sheriff's department are looking to encourage people to give blood. The team with the most donors is the winner.

"It's very important not just for accidents but for everyday people," said Firefighter Eric Petersen.

He's soon to become a firefighter and wanted to spread the message about the importance of donating.

So far Mayo Clinic has over 200 blood donations.

Currently in first place, The Rochester Fire Department.

The competition ends December 31st, you can still donate by goinf to either St. Mary's or Mayo Clinic Hilton building.

The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
