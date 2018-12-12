Clear
Local first responders pass out 400 hams to community members

Hy-Vee is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to participate in the second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and gold Cross teamed up with Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods to spread some joy...and ham this holiday season.

They passed out 400 hams to Rochester residents in need. This is the first time the four organizations have come together for this event and those who were in attendance tell KIMT they hope to participate in this for many years to come. 

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Hy-Vee employees and other local first responders across 8 different states will hand out over 5,300 hams to families in need.

