Local fire stations to collect homemade face masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This past weekend, Governor Walz launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create masks for donation for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, local fire departments will collect face masks this Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community,” said Governor Walz.

For face mask patterns that follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, visit the Minnesota Homemade Mask Drive webpage.

Drop-off locations on April 25

Finished masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag (e.g., plastic grocery store bag tied shut or sealed plastic bag) and dropped of at these local fire stations on April 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Chatfield Fire Department: 382 Main Street

Byron Fire Department: Highway 14 NW Frontage Road

Oronoco Fire Department: 60 2nd Street NW

Stewartville Fire Department: 417 South Main Street

Eyota Fire Department: 14 South Front Street Southeast

Dover Fire Department: 217 W Center Street

All Rochester fire stations will continue to collect finished masks as well as raw materials. Collection bins are located in the parking lots and available 24/7:

Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway

Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE

Fire Station 3: 2755 2nd Street SW

Fire Station 4: 1875 41st Street NW

Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

Collected masks will be distributed to local congregate living facilities, other non-medical essential workers, volunteers, and individuals while supplies last. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.