Local family receives trip of a lifetime

The Kids Dreams Come True organization sent Grant Dowling and his family on a week-long vacation to San Diego.

The organization is a local nonprofit that delivers timeless memories to kids with severe or life threatening disabilities.

The most recent recipient, the Dowling family, flew out of Rochester International Airport this morning thanks to the organization.

Grant's mother, Jen Dowling, said the organization provides an experience they otherwise would not get.

"It gives kids like him and Jacob and other kids a dream they probably would never have any other time. It is just heartwarming and humbling and awesome all around," Dowling said.

Kids Dreams Come True's Renee Tschumper said the organization is always looking to gift a vacation of a lifetime to a deserving child and their family.