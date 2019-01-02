Clear
Local family looks to help victims transition

It's a new lease on life going into the new year.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:55 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

LYLE, Minn.-It's a global issue many women face, becoming victims of sex trafficking.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that over 70% of trafficking victims are women. An alarming statistic that sparked Tim Carroll to help women recover.

He created Magdalene’s Light, a 13-month program that'll help victims learn long-term skills.

“People would come out of treatment and they have no job skills no ability to make an income so they find themselves going right back in the same thing they came out of,” he said.

Tammi Nelson saw first hand how devastating sex trafficking can be. She once owned a strip club in Austin.
She tells KIMT that almost losing her daughter to suicide made her want to change her life and help others.

“At first I wanted to sell the strip club but then I said no I wanted to close it,” she said.

At the intensive program, women will develop tools on a camp in North Iowa by learning skills like balancing a checkbook and creating a business plan for victims to run their own business.Tim says skills that can make a difference in a persons life.

“We're going to take it one step further and that is we're going to try and work on their dreams and what I mean by that is if they ever thought about owning a business or something interested we're going to work with them to try and see if they can do that,”he said.

They’re raising money to help victims.
“We really want to keep this in the communty,” said Carroll.

If you would like to donate, Click here.

Warmer air is on the horizon.
