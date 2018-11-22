Local family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

KIMT News 3 - This Thanksgiving, a local family has a lot to be thankful for.

December 6th 2017. It was supposed to be a happy day for Rachel Leeseberg and her family as she was on her way home with their new puppy, but all of a sudden things took a turn.

“She was trying to get on my lap and I was trying to push her off and we got stuck in the gravel,” says Leeseberg.

That's when she lost control.

“I remember right before we flipped and then I remember flying in the air and bouncing off the ground and I remember getting to the hospital and that's the last thing I remember.”

Leeseberg went into a coma for 9 days, not knowing where her new puppy ended up.

“I didn't know. I had my own life going on in my head so I had already thought she was gone.”

At the time, her name was Queeny. While Leeseberg fought for her life, a group of people were fighting to find the dog in the bitter cold. The next day, KIMT News 3's Emily Boster spotted Queeny running near the Avenue of the Saints.

Emily stopped, opened her car door and Queeny slowly crawled in. Now she is doing well, she even has a new name, Tera. But when she got home for the first time, her new mom wasn’t there.

“I fractured my rotator cuff over here, busted my teeth, broke my collar bone in half, fractured my rotator cuff in several places, my humorous bone, I broke ribs 1-8. 3-7 were broke twice. I punctured my lung, ruptured my spleen and fractured T3,4, and 10 down my spine,” says Leeseberg.

She was taken to emergency surgery. Meanwhile her kids waited, wondering if she would be okay.

“I felt sad and kind of anxious hoping she would make it out. I just didn't want to lose her,” says Brayden Johnson, Leeseberg’s son.

She almost didn't make it out of that surgery but several blood transfusions could have saved her life. After 9 days Leeseberg woke up from her coma to the good news, Tera had been found.

“I cried. I was so happy.”

Now the two are best friends and this family has a lot to be thankful for.

“My life, my dogs, my kids, my boyfriend who has been absolutely amazing,” says Leeseberg.

“I’m thankful for my mom being alive and my family being there through those times and Tera being alive,” says Johnson.

“I think that's the only way to get through it, to be thankful for what we have.”