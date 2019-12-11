Local families host a toy drive for Mayo Clinic and Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rippy family has been donating toys to the Mayo Clinic Children's Center and Ronald McDonald House for the past 9 years after unfortunately knowing what it feels like to spend the holidays in the hospital.

That can be a huge downer for patients and their families, especially little ones who are supposed to be opening presents from Santa. Every year, they create a public Amazon wishlist of toys people can donate.

On the cardiac ICU floor, there's a closet full of toys for kids to play with during their stay.

The Waletzko family found out about the Rippy's contributing toys to the closet every year because their son, Isaac, received one while he was in the hospital. Michelle, Isaac's mother, said being able to give back to other patients after being on the receiving end of the toy drive means the world.

"To see a child get an item, it hits right here because it's not just us donating but we've also been on the receiving end of it," explained Michelle. "So it kind of, I don't know, become one of our passions that we've teamed up with Linsey on. And you can see it - her and her family were the same way - arm and arm."

Michelle said this isn't just a once a year thing. "So this isn't a one dump and done," said Michelle. "These donations that we get at this time of year or normally ask for them, we save in our homes and then we restock in March and we restock again in July."

The Rippy family will be accepting donations through the 19th to be delivered to patients for Christmas, but you can donate throughout the entire year. Here's a link to their Amazon wishlist.