Local experts give tips on sharing the road with cyclists

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With mild weather melting snow, more bikers are set share lanes with drivers as they take to Rochester roadways.

Organizers from We Bike Rochester say they expect warmer conditions will increase the number of people cycling in the Med City. They add while icy trails appear to be clearing, using roads to bike may still be a safer option.

We Bike Rochester Board Member Barbara Beck says underpasses where trails dip below streets are of particular concern, with drainage sometimes pooling below. She adds runoff and melted snow could still refreeze if temperatures drop.

"It might freeze overnight," Beck said. "And sometimes that's not visible from a distance. All of a sudden you're riding along, and you think 'oh, that looks like water up ahead.' It might not be water, it might be ice."

Beck and other experts recommend staying in the middle of the lane when riding on a road. They say doing so can help avoid some of the most common types of crashes, including those from cars attempting to pass a biker without enough distance, or turning right while an adjacent biker is heading straight.

Drivers meanwhile can still pass a centrally positioned cyclist using the other side of the street, so long as there is no oncoming traffic and they maintain at least three feet of space from cyclists according to experts.

Steve Jorgensen, who is also a board member of We Bike Rochester, says taking the entire lane may also be more courteous to drivers.

"If I'm zooming by all these cars that just took the time to pass me carefully, and now they have to do it all again, you know, it's just a little friction, whereas if I just pull in behind and stay in the cue in order, I get to where I'm going safely and the people around me can see me," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen and Beck also recommend utilizing a mirror, reflectors, and a headlight or taillight to make you more visible to drivers at night.

You can learn more about best practices for safe cycling and how to best prepare your bike by visiting the We Bike Rochester and League of American Bicyclists websites.