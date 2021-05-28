Local events ready to welcome back community at full capacity as restrictions lift

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just in time for the holiday weekend Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions have lifted! Now, restaurants and bars, concert halls, sports arenas, and even outdoor event centers can operate at full capacity.

Events like Rochesterfest will be back in full force this summer and while the community may be excited about it the owner of Big Bang Companies, Brandon Helgeson, says it's also great to get back to work!

It's been more than a year since Minnesota shut down as a precaution against COVID-19 but now remaining capacity limits have been lifted.

This comes after the masks mandate was relaxed earlier this month which happened sooner than anticipated. Helgeson says it's important to get back to city festivals, concerts, and county fairs as it's part of many communities' histories and allows us all to connect.

That's why Helgeson, who is executive director of Rochesterfest as well, says if you feel comfortable, come out and support these events.

He explained, "There's going to be a lot of county fairs that won't be back this year or won't be back ever. There are going to be some city festivals that are the same way. So, if your city or your county is trying to do something get out and support it because that might be the thing that keeps that 160-plus-year-old fair going or that almost 40-year-old Rochesterfest going. It's the community getting out and supporting it."

The lifting of restrictions was due in part to the number of Minnesotans getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Helgeson did say COVID-19 precautions will still be taken seriously at events even as restrictions lift.