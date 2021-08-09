Local environmental advocates respond to alarming U.N. climate change report

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An alarming U.N. report on climate change has been released by the world’s leading climate change scientists. It’s issuing a warning about the speed and impact of human-caused global warming.

The report is a grim look at where we’re headed if nations don’t begin slashing greenhouse gas emissions right now. It has Rochester parents, like Joanne Tomic, worried about what the future will look like for her family.

She said, “With having kids and them growing up and hearing the crisis is around it's not where you want them to be.”

Global carbon levels are higher than at any time in at least two million years according to the report and scientist point out we’ve already made the world nearly 2 degrees hotter than per-industrial levels.

Dr. Joeri Rogel explained, “We are not yet on a track to stop this warming from further increasing so we should be alarmed.”

Locally the Rochester chapter of the Sierra Club is working to mandate 100% renewable energy.

Clean energy organizer Rick Morris said, “We're looking for ways to transition Minnesota and Rochester off of fossil fuels for our cars, our buses and our trucks and onto electricity. And, transitioning off of fossil fuels off of heating our homes and powering our businesses and instead going to electricity powered by renewable resources.”

The U.N. report goes on to say unless we drastically cut our carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions now every region will feel heat increases much more intensely.

Morris added, “It's that sort of coming together, doing something together that's going to make a difference.”

The Sierra Club has started a petition to make Rochester 100% fossil fuel-free by 2045. You can find out more information and ways to participate in the club by clicking here.