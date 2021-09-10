Local employer reacts to Biden's employee vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An area employer is responding to President Biden’s announcement requiring companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

More than 85% of employees at Families First of Minnesota are vaccinated. The non-profit works as a resource for parents and offers child care programs.

On Thursday the president announced companies with more than 100 employees will be required to ensure workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Families First of Minnesota is among those businesses with 170 employees. The executive director, Jon Losness, says he welcomes this mandate because he believes it will make it a safer environment for the children and families the company serves.

Losness said, “When they are vaccinated that means if they are exposed to someone they don't have to go home and quarantine for an extended period of time. They can go back to work. We think that's best for everybody and we know the vaccine reduces the risk of serious illness so we think it's a great move to keep everybody healthy.”

Losness does say the company is offering a $250 incentive to employees who get vaccinated.

He also says if employees opt out of vaccinations it will e up to them to get weekly testing done and show proof to the company.

Businesses that don’t comply with the president’s mandate could face a $14,000 fine per violation.