Local 'doggy daycare' sees increase in business

ROCHESTER, MN --- Whether it be loneliness or just more time at home, this pandemic has led to a lot more pet adoptions. Call it a "puppy pandemic.”

Now with restrictions being lifted, and people going back to work, more and more people are relying on doggy day care services.

Central Bark in Rochester owner says business is booming.

Central Bark, specializing in daycare for dogs, opened in June of 2019. After not even a year of being open, as were many, business was hit hard by the pandemic last year.

Owner Lenny Hoisington tells KIMT they are seeing 3-4 new dogs per week, taking care of around 30-40 dogs in a day.

He says at the beginning of last year he wasn't sure what this pandemic meant for his business.

“We went down so far in March and April that I was really worried about where we would be, and now we're kind of right back on track."

He thinks the additional time spent at home is to blame for the increased pet adoptions.

He adds, “If you can't hang out with your friends...it would be nice to have someone to hang out with and a dog... especially a puppy can definitely take up a lot of your time, that's for sure."

Hoisington says that if you do bring your dog into doggy daycare-- he asks that they come in

at least once a week, to allow for handlers to get to know them and give them the best experience possible.

And another tip from the doggy expert -- if you have a new puppy at home, he recommends reaching out to a positive reinforcement trainer within the first few months to a year.