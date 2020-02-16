Clear
Local doctor educating African Americans on heart disease

Women everywhere are coming together for the Go Red For Women movement.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death for African American women. Women everywhere are coming together for the Go Red For Women movement. Februrary is recognized as American Hearth Month. Sunday Christ Church of the Jesus Hour celebrates the Red Dress Red Tie Sunday.

Carrie Sims has had health problems linked to heart disease. She has two aunts who she lost to heart attacks.

"It's important that we get the word out our sisters are dropping dead from heart disease which can be prevented," Sims said.

LaPrincess Brewer knows heart disease all too well as she is a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. She says each year more and more African American women die from heart disease than breast cancer, stroke, and lung cancer combined.

"One in four women American woman dies from heart disease each year and this is equal to about 50,000 African Americans dying each year from heart disease,” Brewer said. “Unfortunately only 36 percent African American woman is aware that this is their number one threat to their health."

"When I heard the stat I thought t was pretty startling,” Sims said. “I started thinking about my family.”

Dr. Brewer is making it her mission to lowering these numbers through education and prevention. Sims is hearing Dr. Brewer's message loud and clear.

“Our children are hearing it too and we are passing this legacy on to our children."

