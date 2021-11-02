Local dentistry buys back Halloween candy for overseas troops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Family Dentist Tree is collecting leftover Halloween candy this week for their fifth annual "Candy Buyback Event" from Nov. 1-5.

The dentistry will give kids one dollar for every pound of candy they bring in.

All candy will be sent in care packages to overseas American troops through an organization called "Operation Shoebox."

"Operation Shoebox" seeks to boost morale and put a smile on the faces of our soldiers.

"We looked into how we could reach out and support our community and support our troops and Operation Shoebox seemed like a really good place to do this," said Family Dentist Tree Front Desk Administrator Samantha Severson. "We've had good luck. We always get messages back from the troops, they so appreciate hearing from us. We do cards to them, as well, messages to them from all the little kids. They really appreciate us doing that."

Family Dentist Tree has a goal this year to beat its 2019 record of 474 pounds of donated candy.

Due to COVID, last year's event was a drop-off. But, this year kids are welcome back inside the office.

"I enjoy seeing the kids come in and the families come in," said Severson. "Some of the kids dress up and it's kind of fun and they get a kick out of being paid for their candy and to see if they beat their brother or their sister in how much they get."

You can drop off any leftover candy at Family Dentist Tree now until Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.