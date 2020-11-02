Southern Minnesota dentist office not offering cash for candy this year, but still collecting donations for troops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Halloween is over, and you may have more candy than you know what to do with. Family Dentist Tree in Rochester usually collects hundreds of pounds of candy from area children, weighs it out, gives them money in return, and donates the sweets to the U.S. military.

Because of the pandemic, the dentist office isn't doing the usual candy buy-back. They will still gladly take your candy off your hands, but you won't receive any coins in return. You can contactless drop off your candy in a bin at the office's front door.

The staff at Family Dentist Tree works with Operation Shoebox to send the surplus of sweets to troops.

Although kids won't get any monetary compensation, the candy will still go to a good cause, and getting extra candy out of the house helps you keep your teeth healthy.

"We all eat candy. I have candy even myself as a dentist. A couple pieces here and there is probably ok, but what you really want to avoid is snacking on it throughout the day. So if you're going to have a couple pieces, just kind of have them ideally with a meal and be done with it and of course if you can brush and floss afterward, that's always a positive too," says Dr. Jake Peters.

You can drop off your unwanted candy during office hours through November 11th.