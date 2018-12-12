Local dealer donates car to RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some Rochester Community and Technical College students will be able to get hands on training in new auto technology thanks to a Midwest car dealer.

Luther Automotive Group donated a Hyundai Elantra to the school’s Automotive Technology Program on Wednesday.

“This is the first of many partnerships to donate a vehicle to RCTC,” says Automotive Technician Instructor Dave MacLeod. “We look forward to working with the advanced technology to provide better training for our students to enhance their skills.”

Ken Lentz, Service Manager at Park Place Motors of Rochester, presented the keys to the RCTC Automotive Technology students and instructors.

“It is important to work on newer vehicles with all the new technology,” says RCTC student Jaxon Wager. “Every bit of knowledge I gain in this program can be used in the field.”

Luther Automotive Group, the largest privately-owned dealership in the Midwest, also presented a gift card to the RCTC Automotive Technician program which can be used for purchasing Hyundai parts.