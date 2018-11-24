CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake High School dance team is spending Thanksgiving break gearing-up for State Finals next week in Des Moines.

“We like to practice really hard so we can do our best at state and try and win,” said Emily LeFevre, a sophomore on the team. We’ve won like the past three years I think and we just want to keep that tradition.”

The team carries a lot of talent, especially with sophomores Emily LeFevre and Bella Clabaugh who started dancing at a young age.

“I started dance at a studio in Clear Lake, DWR, when I was three so I’ve been dancing for a long time,” said Clabaugh.

The girls admitted they’ve seen some of the typical “Dance Moms” moments, especially for LeFevre as the daughter of the head coach.

“Sometimes it’s pretty terrible but sometimes it’s good because like, we have a good bond compared to people who don’t see their moms at practices or stuff like that,” said LeFevre.

“I loved it a lot so it didn’t bother me that I wazs living at the dance studio basically, but yeah, it was awesome – intense – but Ioved it,” added Clabaugh.

The duo’s hard work has paid off. Bella placed seventh at state solos earlier in November and Emily has captured Cleat Lake’s first two State Solo Dance Championships. Now the girls join their team as it looks to capture jazz, hip-hop, and pom state championships next week in Des Moines.

“We’re going for the triple crown this year,” said Clabaugh confidently. “We won jazz and pom last year and we’re going for hip-hop this year.

Clear Lake will take the floor at 5:57 PM and 7:20 PM on Nov. 29 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. On Saturday, the team competes at 1:30 PM.