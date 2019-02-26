Local dairy farmers forced to dump milk during blizzard

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Borst Family Dairy farm is feeling the impact of February's blizzard. The milk trucks couldn't trudge their way through the snowy roads out to the Borst Farm.

While their bulk tank holds dozens of gallons of milk, it wasn't enough to keep up with the cows milking routines and not be emptied by the milk truck.

The family was forced to empty milk down the drain in order to keep up with the cows schedules, which Lindsey Borst tells KIMT is crucial to their health and well-being. "Cows that even miss one milking get really uncomfortable and they become really susceptible to mastitis which is an infection in the utter and it can really effect our milk quality."

On top of keeping up with the milk, their barn is starting to sag from the amount of snow piling on top, and they're not the only ones seeing this issue. "With the amount of snow that we've had this winter, we've seen 15 plus barns either go partially or all the way down." said Borst.

They say despite all of the troubles, it's all worth the work to keep their cows happy, and healthy through the bitter winter.