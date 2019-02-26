Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local dairy farmers forced to dump milk during blizzard

The Borst Family Dairy share their story of the impacts from February's blizzard.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Borst Family Dairy farm is feeling the impact of February's blizzard. The milk trucks couldn't trudge their way through the snowy roads out to the Borst Farm.

While their bulk tank holds dozens of gallons of milk, it wasn't enough to keep up with the cows milking routines and not be emptied by the milk truck.

The family was forced to empty milk down the drain in order to keep up with the cows schedules, which Lindsey Borst tells KIMT is crucial to their health and well-being. "Cows that even miss one milking get really uncomfortable and they become really susceptible to mastitis which is an infection in the utter and it can really effect our milk quality."

On top of keeping up with the milk, their barn is starting to sag from the amount of snow piling on top, and they're not the only ones seeing this issue. "With the amount of snow that we've had this winter, we've seen 15 plus barns either go partially or all the way down." said Borst.

They say despite all of the troubles, it's all worth the work to keep their cows happy, and healthy through the bitter winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Image

Traffic signs & snow

Image

Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC

Image

MC VS. WSR GBB STATE

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Community Events