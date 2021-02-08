Local connection fueling the Yellowjackets

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women's basketball team is off to a hot start to the season, they've won each of their four games to kick off to 2021 campaign. The success has been due to a lot of local talent from Southeastern Minnesota.

Five of the eight players on the roster are from local high schools in the Gophers State. The team is down to seven players after Lewiston-Altura's Myia Ruzek was injured and is now out for the rest of the season.

The team boasts players from Fillmore Central, Kasson-Mantorville and Lyle-Pacelli. Two players, Olivia Christianson and Kassidy Broadwater used to play against one another in high school.

Now as teammates, they're enjoying the local connection.

"That's something that's really fun and we had it with Myia [Ruzek] too but it's really fun playing in high school together, versus each other, now we're playing togehter, it's really fun," Broadwater said.

"It's cool to have that switch because at first you're kind of rivals with some people and you have to become friends on the floor," Christianson said.

RCTC will next host Riverland Wednesday at 5 PM.