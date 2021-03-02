Local community weighs in on Dr. Seuss controversy

ROCHESTER, Minn-Dr. Suess's books are under fire tonight. Several of the classic children's books are being pulled off the presses. Six Dr. Seuss books including "and to think that I saw it on mulberry street" and "if I ran the zoo" will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery. the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy made that announcement today. The happens to fall on Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Lisa Loucks Christenson is an international award-winning author and publisher of children's books. she encourages educators and parents to use this as a teaching moment.

"They could talk about why it was banned,” said Christenson. “What was it in the book that was offensive and why was it brought back after Dr. Seuss died. That what books are for they are to teach educate. Every book teaches us something on some level and right or wrong. "

Mary Markwalter runs the Mason City Public Library. Markwalter didn't want to dive into the Seuss controversy but maintains the library doesn't sensor its materials.

“Censorship is a slippery slope,” Said Markwalter. “You know it just really spotlights those titles especially with books.”

Kimt News 3 reached out to the Rochester Public Library and the Albert Lea Library. Neither library intends to take the Dr. Seuss books off of library shelves.

Both women say the stories weren’t meant to hurt people. They were written in a time when the social climate was much different.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong, Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure.