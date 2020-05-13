Local colleges react to Gov. Walz' executive order to help students in critical care sectors

KIMT NEWS 3 - Students in critical care sectors could be going back to the classroom soon. This coming after Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday allowing people in critical care sectors to attend classes for needed in-person training or testing in order to graduate.

Laura Beasley is the dean of nursing, health, and wellness at Riverland Community College. She says 80 students in their nursing program have been impacted by the pandemic.

"Our health care students are needed more than ever in the lines of the duty," Beasley said. "The executive order that was signed by the governor is allowing our colleges to have those students back on campus so they can finish out the program."

Plans are in the works to bring nursing students back on campus at both Riverland and Rochester Community and Technical College.

Susan Jansen is the associate dean of nursing at RCTC. She tells KIMT News 3 they're evaluating space on campus and creating a plan to ensure safety.

"I really appreciate that he [Gov. Walz] understands the importance of nursing and some of the other sectors that he identified," Jansen said. "I think that does help us to ensure that we're graduating competent nurses."

Jansen says RCTC will be graduating 62 associate degree nursing students on May 14, 24 practical nursing students will graduate in June, and there are 84 nursing assistant students registered for this summer.