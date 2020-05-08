Local colleges expect enrollment increases among adults

At both North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and Riverland College in Austin, they've seen an uptick in people looking to continue their education.

"We are certainly seeing an uptick now as far as summer is concerned and we're definitely starting to see more people get ready to try to get into the fall semester as well," NIACC Adult Student Recruiter Chris Frenz said.

Frenz says enrollment is up, but why the sudden jump now?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many are looking for things to do. Riverland academic adviser Amy Wagner says this downtime could be an opportunity for some to go back to school.

"They perhaps aren't working and have the time to do it or this has given them a chance to think differently about what they want to do for their life," Wagner said.

Frenz says that no matter the circumstance, it's never a bad time to get an education.

"It's actually always a great time to invest in your future and it doesn't matter if Covid-19 is going on or not quite honestly," Frenz said.

And a better education could make graduates more attractive for potential employers. But Wagner notes it may be difficult to find those jobs right now.

"The more education that a person has, the higher wage they can expect to earn," Wagner said. "I think they're going to have unique challenges that others haven't had in the past."