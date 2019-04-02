Clear
Local college students show support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

University of Minnesota Rochester will be hosting different events throughout the month.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with Tuesday marking National Day of Action.

Students at University of Minnesota Rochester are painting their hands teal, and putting their handprints on a poster.

It’s to show support for sexual assault survivors and prevention efforts.

“You don't have to tell anyone your story, it's just putting your handprint there to show others that you're there for them, you're supporting them,” Kelsey Kampa, a student at UMR, said.

In the United States, one in three women and one in six men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. That’s according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

“Girls and women are definitely in like a stage of our life where sexual assault happens a lot and it happens a lot on college campuses,” Kampa said, “So I just think it's really important to raise awareness about it.”

UMR will be hosting different events throughout the month, including dialogues and a self-defense session.

