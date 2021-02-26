Rochester college students prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn- As the fight against COVID-19 continues, people are getting vaccinated in The Med City. Students at Winona State University in Rochester are preparing for when they might need to administer them.

Marguerite Dummer is one of many professors preparing nursing students to help administer the shots.

"Winona State University is supporting the efforts of two counties in the covid vaccine administration," says Dummer. "Both counties have been supportive of our students for clinicals throughout the years and now we're at an opportunity to support

them and their COVID vaccination administration."

Those counties are Winona and Olmsted. During weekly labs, they learn how to administer the vaccine. Jordan Gainor, a nursing student, tells KIMT News 3 about the process.

"I would check your screening paperwork and then once you sit down, I would have you take your shirt off or pull it up," explained Gainor. "And then I would take a little alcohol wipe and clean your skin."

The process is just like getting inoculated for any other shot. Brad Arendt is another Winona State University nursing major at its Rochester location who is enjoying this experience.

"We figured we were gonna learn how to do these vaccines but I don't think any of us thought we would have to use this experience soon," said Arendt. "I think it's really nice that we can look back on this and when hopefully this is all over, we were doing something to help."

While students at the Winona campus are already inoculating people in Winona County, Gainor and his peers are anxiously waiting for the call from Olmsted County to help give out potentially life-saving inoculations in the fight against Covid-19.

"This has just really kickstarted us and really thrown us into the medical field a little early," said Gainor. "I think it's awesome. There's a reason that all of us nursing students decided to be nurses and that's this. That's helping our community."

They don't know when they'll be vaccinating Olmsted County but they are prepared to. Both Gainor and Arendt are graduating soon and are hoping to work in a hospital. They encourage everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.