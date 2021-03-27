Local coffee shop and bakery relocates to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new coffee shop and bakery opened saturday in Rochester.

Denise Myers and Ali Johnson co-own Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop and Bakery.

You may recognize the name from their original location in St. Charles, Minnesota.

The new drive-thru location on S. Broadway Ave. will replace the St. Charles store.

Much of their customer base is from the Rochester area so when the opportunity came about to open this new location, they jumped on it.

Figuring out the logistics of starting the Rochester bakery during a pandemic - while also running the St. Charles location has been a challenge - but Myers and Johnson are excited to be back in the Med-City.

"There aren't a lot of bakeries in rochester to begin with - and we are one of the only made from scratch bakeries around here and I think people are really looking for that labor of love,” Johnson says.

She says keto items and dog cakes are what sets them apart from coffee other shops.

“We're very proud of our from-scratch roots - and we're gonna stay with that - and the fact that i don't know that there's any other bakery or place in rochester you can pick up your pie, pastries, or cake from the drive-thru window,” Myers adds.

The owners tell KIMT they did not qualify for any small business relief funds - and are investing every penny into their new location.

The St. Charles bakery will be closing within the next week, but Roasted Bliss intends to make monthly deliveries there.

Stay connected with the business through their facebook page - where they gladly accept any feedback. https://www.facebook.com/roastedbliss/.