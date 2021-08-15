Local coach thinks women's wrestling success in Olympics will propel the sport

KIMT News 3 Sports - The Olympics have wrapped up, but the hype around girls' and women's wrestling has not.

With four females bringing home a medal in the sport and the Minnesota State High School League sanctioning the sport this year, a local coach thinks this is just the beginning.

One female American wrestler was the second to bring home gold in the sport.

Women have been competing in wrestling in the Olympics since 2004.

The director and coach of Minnesota Girls' and Women's wrestling hopes the success at the Olympics will continue to propel the sport forward.

"This is only going to help that because it's going to get I think a lot of girls that have been on the sideline not thinking they could be involved or not thinking they should be or would be or want to be," says Chad Shilson.

Girls' high school wrestling starts back up in a few months.